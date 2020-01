MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been charged after the death of his five-week-old son over the weekend in Coffee County.

According to Manchester police, a the baby was admitted to a hospital with a head injury Saturday night and later died as a result.

Police said his 21-year-old father, Gavin Clark was arrested on a murder charge and lodged in the Coffee County jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was immediately released.