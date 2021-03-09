Fate of Westmoreland’s only tornado siren remains undecided

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Westmoreland’s only tornado siren is out of commission after malfunctioning during clear conditions. Whether or not the city will repair the siren remains to be seen. With severe weather season ramping up in the next few weeks, some in Westmoreland want it fixed as soon as possible.

Steven Jolley, Westmoreland Chief of Police, told News 2, “It’s not even so much as a malfunction as it went off when it should not have gone off. It went off in the middle of the night, or the middle of the morning rather, on a clear night. And I believe it probably has something to do with the way it’s operated with a radio frequency. So it’s my understanding that that type of system can be set up by other means other than what it’s meant to be set off for.”

Westmoreland is no stranger to severe weather, with parts of the town destroyed during the 2008 Super Tuesday Tornado Outbreak. Tornado sirens can be life-savers, but if a siren keeps going off when there’s no severe weather, how useful is it?

Westmoreland city officials are working on a fix, but some wonder if it’s better to rely on newer technology for warnings.



Jolley understands the desire to keep the siren in working order but admits that new technology is more efficient. “Statistics show that as far as tornado sirens, they’re not nearly as effective as what the new technology is. A lot of people, frankly, ignore them because sometimes they do go off when they’re not supposed to. And if you’re inside your home, when you’re watching TV, or you have a radio turned up, you may not even hear it. So these new technologies and these apps that were able to get on our phones and TVs and radios, they are much more effective.”

The City Council is set to meet again and talk about this issue. The Vice Mayor believes that many who live in Westmoreland still rely on the city’s only siren, especially this time of year when severe weather is more likely. “I saw some comments on social media with people wondering if we were going to even test it this past weekend. And that brought it to my attention that hey, people are still looking at it as a form of communication that we need to put it out there that if we’re not using it, there are other things available.”

In the meantime, residents are urged to sign up for CodeRED Alerts.