At least one dead in crash on I-40 westbound near Spence Lane

Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on I-40 westbound near Spence Lane on Thursday afternoon. (TDOT SmartWay)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fatal team is responding to the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 40 westbound at the Spence Lane exit around mile marker 213.

According to TDOT SmartWay, the accident was reported around 3:42 p.m. and is not expected to be clear until at least 8 p.m. Westbound traffic was barely moving in the area, down to two lanes at the I-40/I-24 split.

TDOT SmartWay Real-Time Map

Metro Police is now diverting traffic off of I-40 westbound onto Briley Parkway while they investigate. It is unclear at this time how many people were involved in the crash, but at least one person is dead.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.