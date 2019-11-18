Fatal crash shuts down Highway 50 in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed and another critically injured in a head-on crash Monday morning on Highway 50 in Marshall County.

The crash involving four vehicles happened around 7:15 a.m. in the area of Paradise Drive.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, a vehicle traveling east crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on. Troopers said one person in the at-fault vehicle was killed, while the other driver suffered critical injuries.

Two other vehicles sustained damage as a result of the crash, investigators said. No one in those vehicles was injured.

Highway 50 was shut down in both directions. TDOT estimated the scene would clear around 9 a.m.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

