LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 24 involving a pedestrian.

The information is very preliminary but Metro police tell us the victim is in the road.

Interstate-24 west is closed at the Waldron Road exit in La Vergne and opens back up at the next exit, Old Hickory Boulevard.

The metro police fatal crash team is now on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.