Fatal crash closes I-40 at Wilson-Davidson County line

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 at the Davidson-Wilson County line Friday morning.
The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 223.
The interstate is closed in both directions while investigators process the scene. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
The roadway is not expected to fully reopen to traffic until 8 a.m.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation initially reported the crash as a cargo fire.
No additional information was immediately released.
