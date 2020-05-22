Fatal crash closes I-40 at Wilson-Davidson County line

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 at the Davidson-Wilson County line Friday morning.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 223.

The interstate is closed in both directions while investigators process the scene. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Traffic alert***** I-40 at the 223 MM in both directions are close at this time due to a fatality crash involving multiple vehicles. This is a very active scene with no other information at this time. Please seek alternate route — THPNashville (@THPNashville) May 22, 2020

The roadway is not expected to fully reopen to traffic until 8 a.m.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation initially reported the crash as a cargo fire.

No additional information was immediately released.

