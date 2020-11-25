‘Fashion House’ listed for sale in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The site of a controversial East Nashville house party attended by hundreds of people during the pandemic has been listed for sale.

The price tag for the 3,046-square-foot “Fashion House” is $1.1 million, according to a listing on Redfin, which has been viewed more than 14,000 times.

The home, constructed this year on Fern Avenue, consists of four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms and a two-car garage.

Videos circulated on social media showing a party at the residence on the night of Aug. 1, where hundreds of attendees appeared crammed together, with no masks in sight.

The party’s hosts, Christopher Eubank and Jeffrey Mathews, were both charged with three counts of violating the city’s emergency orders regarding gatherings.

Jeffrey Mathews & Christopher “Shi” Eubank (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Mathews, a Nashville dentist was arrested Aug. 11 and pleaded guilty days later to one count of violating an emergency order, which resulted in a punishment of eight hours of “COVID-19 related” public service work and three months of unsupervised probation.

Eubank was arrested Aug. 26 and was scheduled to appear before Davidson County General Sessions Judge Dianne Turner for a settlement hearing in early Oct. When he did not show up to court, Judge Turner issued a warrant for his arrest on a charge of failure to appear.

It was not immediately clear if Eubank had turned himself in on the failure to appear charge.