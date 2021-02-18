Farmer dies after trying to save calves on frozen pond in Vanleer

The Dickson County Sheriff confirms a 77-year-old farmer died Thursday after he attempted to save two calves who went out onto a frozen pond.

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Dickson County Sheriff confirms a 77-year-old farmer died Thursday after he attempted to save two calves who went out onto a frozen pond.

Sheriff Tim Eads tells News 2 a frozen pond gave way as farmer Donald Mitchell was attempting to save the calves. The farm is located in Vanleer on Highway 49 West near the county line.

Officials say Mitchell’s wife called emergency responders when she went out to look for him and couldn’t find him.

Crews were able to pull Mitchell from the water, but unfortunately, he did not survive.