WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — “There’s nothing in Middle Tennessee like it:” that’s the idea behind a new farm-based luxury resort in Franklin. The massive 325 acre resort is called Southall, and it’s set to open this winter.

The property was initially intended to be a working farm but has since evolved into a luxury farm-based resort in the heart of Franklin.

Southall is singularly-owned has been in the works for eight years. It’s finally near the finish line. Those behind the project said they can’t wait to show it off to Middle Tennessee and the world.

“Having that farm-based resort in a luxury atmosphere is unique,” said Shane Pappas, the general manager for Southall.

The resort is nestled among 93% green space in Williamson County, featuring 1,500 trees, a massive greenhouse, 6 apiaries, a beekeeper with 4-million bees and even an orangery.

Everything grown on the property will be used in their programs.

“All of the produce we have, it will either go into the culinary program in our kitchens, and we will also have food that will go out to the community as well,” said Pappas.

There’s also a lake that can be used for kayaking, paddle-boarding, and fishing. Hills for ropes courses, hiking and biking. And, there’s also a falconry experience.

“Everything we do here is rooted in the land and in the farm itself,” said Pappas. Even the 15,000 square foot spa will use elements from the land in treatments.



There will be 62 rooms in the main inn and 16 private hillside cottages.



The main mission for Southall is sustainability, with the focus on fitting into the ecosystem and the community.

“The local community is huge for us,” said Pappas. “The feedback has been tremendously positive. Everyone has been waiting on this project to come through and seen this project develop over the years and there’s this excitement that’s been built around town for sure.”

There are also 250 new jobs up for grabs, which leaders at Southall said they are looking to fill immediately.

Pappas said they expect about 32,000 guests in just the first year. “Hopefully the financial impact is huge for Williamson County.”

Middle Tennessee is no stranger to luxury and farm life, but the two together is something different that Southall hopes to capitalize on. “It’s going to be a unique place you can’t find in Middle Tennessee.”

Southall is accepting reservations now with an opening set for this winter. Rooms start at $839 a night. For more information click this link.