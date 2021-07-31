Fans Invited to Attend Titans Open Practice at Nissan Stadium

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel gives instructions to his players during NFL football training camp Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Tennessee Titans fans were feeling ‘blue’ when the team said that Training Camp would not be open to the general public, but plans have changed, and now they can put on their two-tone blue. On Friday, the Titans announced they will hold a free practice, at Nissan Stadium.

The practice will happen on Monday, Aug. 16 from 5 – 7 p.m. CT. The event will give fans an exclusive opportunity to preview the 2021 season in-person.

Fans will not only get to watch practice, but they can participate in interactive games and giveaways, entertainment and enjoy interviews with players and coaches.

“With construction at Saint Thomas Sports Park and a jam-packed events calendar at Nissan Stadium leading up to our first home preseason game, we were hard-pressed to find a date that could work to bring fans out for an open practice,” said Titans Sr. Vice President, Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer Gil Beverly. “Thankfully, we were able to collaborate with some of our visiting events and come up with a window where we could give fans the opportunity they deserve.”

While the event is free, fans will be required to claim a free ticket at www.tennesseetitans.com/openpractice and show the digital ticket to gain entrance to Nissan Stadium.

The Titans return to Nissan Stadium for the first preseason home game on Aug. 28 at 6 p.m.