Family welcomes home son for the holidays

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville International Airport expects to see more than 20,000 passengers on Christmas Eve. The holiday season gives families a chance to reunite with loved ones.

That includes the Genovese family.

“I haven’t been home in about a year,” said Gino Genovese. “[I] haven’t been able to talk on the phone because I’m always training…so it’s nice to come home.”

News 2 cameras caught Gino reuniting with his family after landing.

His father, Kevin, smiling from ear to ear, said the reunion felt amazing, “I just hugged him and didn’t want to let go of him. I get on his nerves because to me he’s still my little baby boy, you know, but this is just one of the best days of my life, him coming home.”

Gino will get to spend about a week and a half with his family before he heads back out to training.