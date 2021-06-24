Family shares terrifying moments when gunfire rang out inside West Nashville Walmart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is sharing the terrifying moments and quick actions of his family after a gun was fired inside the Walmart on Charlotte Pike.

Police say the shooter recklessly fired at another shopper inside the store following a brief argument.

Sadat Saadullh was with his wife and two sons, ages seven and two when he heard the gun fire.

“When the gunshot went off, the first thing that came to my mind (is) that I hope this isn’t another Colorado incident where someone crazy come in and start shooting people,” explained Saadullh.

The chaos and panic of shoppers could be heard in 911 calls as alarms sounded.

“There is an active shooter,” one caller cried on the call as an alarm sounds in the background.

“There were people that started panicking and crying, I was like ‘let’s just run towards the back,’” said Saadullh.

He reacted calmly and quickly.

“The first gunshot that I heard I told my wife ‘we have to get out of here,’ we have to run toward the exit and get everyone else and warn everybody else and do it fast.’”

Rushing with his family to the back, Saadullh said employees helped shoppers out a rear exit.

“At that time adrenaline rush kind of saved us, quick thinking on my feet I guess but later on when I rewinded everything it was pretty scary,” he explained.

Saadullh says he has had active shooter training before and believes it paid off. Once outside, his family took cover while he raced to get the car and police arrived on the scene.

His family is still in disbelief as they count their blessings.

“Anything can happen at any moment. Hold your love ones and kiss them and hug them and live your life to the fullest,” he said.

Metro police say fortunately no one was shot, but they need your help finding the shooter. Police say he is a heavyset man, and was wearing a black t-shirt and jeans when he fired the shot.

They say he was with a woman and left in a white sedan. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.