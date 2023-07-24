LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The family of a woman shot and killed outside of her home is demanding justice after they say she was shot by the man next door Friday night.

Lebanon police say they arrived Friday night to find a man shooting at a woman. Police fired their weapon at the man after he reportedly refused to follow officer commands. That man, who has not yet been identified, is now recovering.

Sixty-three-year-old Jacqueline Rhodes was a grandmother of 12 and a great-grandmother of four. Around the Head Homes neighborhood, many knew her as GranGran.

“She was really kind and she was a loud person and she liked to express herself just like me, and that’s where I got me expressing myself from,” Rhodes’s grandchild Jaiveona Marie Butler said.

Neighbors recalled a horrific scene they won’t soon forget; they say it involved Rhodes and a man who lived next door.

“We came out, and he had a gun and he shot her, and I ran. I wanted to be by her, but I had to run for my life,” neighbor and friend Betty Campbell said.

Campbell misses waking up and having a cup of coffee with Rhodes on the front porch and the sight of children stopping by Rhodes’ home for a piece of candy.

“She was my best friend, and I feel so sorry for her, but she will be missed very much,” Campbell said.

Family gathered at GranGran’s home Monday, including her own mother. All were in shock and disbelief as to why someone would kill such a kind soul.

“She would cook big dinners and then she would go all down though here to people and she would give them a meal,” mother Callie Rhodes said.

Rhodes was sick herself, on dialysis after her body started to reject a kidney transplant. Nonetheless, she always put others above herself, even driving neighbors to doctors appointments.

“She taught me to love myself and don’t let nobody else tell me to bring my personality down,” Butler said. “My dad passed away when I was a little baby, so I knew that she was in a better place with my dad up in heaven.”

Family and neighbors said Rhodes had run into problems with her next-door neighbor before.

“He’s called her names before, and it wasn’t nice,” Callie Rhodes recalled. “I have enough witnesses going down this street that can tell you she has.”

The TBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting. They tell News 2 the suspect is still recovering in the hospital.

Rhodes’ family plans to hold her funeral Aug. 5.