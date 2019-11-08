Family seeks answers 3 years after man found dead in alley near Downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three years ago on Thursday, someone shot a man and left him to die in an alley near Downtown Nashville.

Metro police said on November 7, 2016, 24-year-old Denzel Tyler was found shot and killed inside his Infiniti SUV in an alleyway between Claiborne Street and Charles E. Davis Boulevard.

Tyler’s family still hasn’t given up on finding the person responsible.

“You know it’s not about ‘Why’…it’s ‘Who’ for us,” said Cheryl White, Tyler’s aunt

At the time of the shooting, Metro police said they recovered two guns at the scene.

“For them to be within three feet of him and for him to trust somebody – and he get shot with his own gun, that’s very troubling,” said White

Tyer attended Middle Tennessee State University and had a daughter.

His family believes he is fighting through the legacy he’s left behind.

“We’re going to be helping find this out. And you keep speaking to us in ways…. and we hear you. We’re going to let you rest in peace,” said White.

If you have any information on the death of Denzel Tyler, call in tips to our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. You can remain anonymous and you may qualify for a cash reward.