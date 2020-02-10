Lebanon family saved from fire by parrot starts over thanks to Community donations

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Lebanon man who narrowly escaped a house fire is now out of the hospital and thanks to some of our viewers has a temporary apartment to stay in.

The Klein’s and their 5-year-old granddaughter say they were saved by their parrot in the devastating house fire. The parrot, a dove, and four of their dogs didn’t survive the fire, which also wiped out the Klein’s home.

The heartbreaking story hit a chord with many News 2 viewers wanting to help the family. One of them, the owner of Brookside Condominiums, let the family move into an apartment rent-free for three months.

Larry Klein has second degree burns to his hands and is still having a hard time breathing, but his wife Barbara says it’s a miracle he is beside her.

“I thought I was going to lose him. I don’t know what I would do without him,” she teared up.

After nearly a week in the hospital and days in an induced coma, Larry is back with his family.

“We had so many people praying for him,” said Barbara.

While her husband’s recovery was a top priority, the Kleins needed a place to stay.

“At the time, I didn’t know where we were going to go. These people here gave us a place to go,” Barbara explained.

The Kleins moved in over the weekend, one of the many generous donations the community has given them as they try to start over. They say other loving strangers have provided them with furniture, gift cards, and financial donations.

“It’s so good to know that there’s people out there that has hearts. Many, many, many, many good thoughtful caring people,” the Klein’s cried.

The family says they can’t thank the community enough.

“We are just so thankful. The people that has reached out to us, they just don’t know what they have done for us and we could never repay them for what they’ve done because they really have blessed us,” said Barbara.

For now, the Kleins say they are taking each day one at a time, but they know they still have a long road ahead of them.

“I don’t know when he’s going to be able to go back to work or if he’s going to be able to go back to work. It’s up to God,” said Barbara.

The owner of the apartment complex is also giving the family a new green parrot. The Klein’s said they will name him Louie Jr.

There is a GofundMe account to help the Kleins. For more information click here.