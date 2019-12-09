Family safely escapes after their home catches fire overnight in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN)– Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department officials say that a family managed to safely escape after their home caught fire overnight.

They say around 11:50 p.m. on Monday night firefighters were dispatched to a home on Bethany Court.

When crews got there, they saw the garage and a bonus room were on fire.

Crews were able to successfully put out the flames.

The family will be displaced, as there was heavy smoke damage in the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the MFRD Fire Marshal’s Division.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.