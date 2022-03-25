CROSS PLAINS, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been 18 years since anyone has seen Jennifer Wix and her 2-year-old daughter, Adriana. The two disappeared without a trace of evidence in 2004.

Now, nearly two decades later, their family is still seeking justice and closure.

“I just remember shear panic in my house,” said Casey Robinson, Jennifer’s sister. “At the time, I was 15 years old, so I didn’t know a lot of what was going on. I just know no one could find my sister.”

Jennifer, 21, and her toddler vanished. Family members say they haven’t seen or heard from them since March 25, 2004.

“This was after an argument that she had with her boyfriend…a pretty heated argument,” said Robinson. “Finally we were able to get in contact with her boyfriend and he said, ‘No, I dropped her off at a gas station yesterday. We broke up.'”

Robinson now has two little girls of her own and is fully involved in the effort to find her sister and neice.

“There are days whenever it feels like there is nothing I could do that’s enough…that we’re not going to find them, because there is no evidence. There is no physical evidence,” explained Robinson.

The Wix family is hosting an event Saturday in Cross Plains, Tennessee. The hope is that someone with information will show up and share with the family.