Family, pets safe after early morning house fire in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Red Cross will be helping a family whose home was damaged by a fire in Rutherford County.

According to Rutherford County Fire and Rescue, crews responded to a reported structure fire on North Ranch Road early Saturday morning. Firefighters found flames coming out of the house’s front window.



(Courtesy: Rutherford County Fire Rescue)

Crews worked to quickly extinguish the fire and contained it to two rooms. The homeowners and pets were able to safely make it out of the home.

The other departments that helped on the scene included the Almaville Fire Department, Lascassas Fire Department, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, and Rutherford County EMS.