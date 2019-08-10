Family offers reward for missing Nevada man with ties to Murfreesboro

(WKRN) — After a Nevada man has been missing for nearly a month, a family offers a $5,000 reward for information that leads to finding their loved one.

Scott Madden, 38, was last seen near his home in Reno, Nevada around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 13.

Five days later, officials say his car was located at Galena Creek Regional Park.

According to Madden’s family, he has ties to the Murfreesboro area.

Madden is described as a white male, 6 feet, 4 inches tall, brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320.