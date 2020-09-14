Family of Warren Co. kidnapped, pregnant wife says she’s ‘handling things as well as can be expected’

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The family of Aileen Stevens said the crime spree that led to her kidnapping and her husband’s death was a tragedy they could’ve never prepared for.

On Sunday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 29-year-old Dangelo Dorsey carjacked the couple, eventually killing Aileen’s husband, Jordan, in front of her. The 23-year-old couple had been together since high school and are four months pregnant with their first child.

“He did what he was supposed to do. He was taking care of his wife and unborn child,” Aileen’s brother, Eliezer Rostran said.

Dorsey ultimately spared Aileen and her baby’s life. After killing Jordan along I-24 near Exit 111, Dorsey flipped the car with Aileen in the front seat during a police chase and committed suicide.

Aileen was safely recovered by police. While recovering at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, she found out she’s carrying a baby girl.

“Jordan will live for as long as that baby lives and we thank God for that miracle. It was God’s hand over her,” Rostran said.

The couple was on their way to church before they were rear-ended by Dorsey on Sunday morning. The Stevens’ thought they were involved in a fender bender accident.

Rostran said Aileen is processing what happened and seems to be handling things as well as can be expected. At this time, the family is simply asking for prayers.

“She says she doesn’t want any money, she doesn’t want any flowers, that she just wants her husband back. And that’s tough. That’s tough because There’s no money that can replace him,” Rostran said.

A GoFundMe page was created last night for Aileen and her family. The online fundraiser has already raised more than $16,000 dollars.

“She’s going to be a new mom very soon and she’s going to need support far beyond medical. She’s experienced something that is just so scary and she’s going to need all the support in the world,” Warren County High School Band Director Duane Farnham said.

Farnham recalls the outstanding man Jordan was, as a trumpet player in his band. Farnham said he will be forever missed.

Another fundraiser at First National Bank in McMinnville was organized by Hillcreek Elementary where Aileen is a teacher.

