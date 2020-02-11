Family of MNPD Officer John Anderson talks loss, call for justice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For the first time, News 2 is hearing from the brother of a Metro Nashville police officer killed in the line of duty.

On July 4, 2019, then 17-year-old Jayona Brown ran a red light at Woodland and Interstate Drive, crashing into the car of Metro Nashville Police Officer John Anderson, killing him

On Monday, Brown was in court for a hearing to determine if she will be tried as an adult.

At one point, Brown took the stand and read a letter to the Anderson family, apologizing and asking for forgiveness.

Brown’s mother also took the stand and said her daughter cried non-stop after the crash, terrified, and remorseful.

She said, given positive influences, her daughter will be able to do a lot of positive things with her life.

However, several other witnesses painted a different picture.

A witness from the Department of Children’s Services spoke about Brown’s past charges tied to shoplifting thousands of dollars worth of clothing and household goods, probation violations, and how she often ran away from home.

Insight into Brown’s behavior in juvenile detention was also shared.

The prosecution said Brown has gotten into multiple fights, including with a 12-year-old with severe mental health issues.

We spoke to Officer Anderson’s brother, Jordan Anderson, who said the answer to whether Brown should be tried as an adult is clear.

“She made numerous decisions that resulted in unimaginable loss and she’s responsible for that loss and therefore she should be tried in that same manner as an adult,” said Jordan Anderson. “As a result, the defendant took the life of a father, brother, husband, son, cousin, nephew, friend, and one of Nashville’s finest police officers.”

News 2 also asked Jordan about the impact of Officer Anderson’s death on his family.

“I don’t think there’s any words to explain it. Everybody had a different relationship with my brother. Everyone handles emotions differently,” said Jordan Anderson. “It’s awful. The only thing we’re focused on now, not that it’s going to change anything or bring him back, is having this tried justly.”

The next court date is will be in three weeks during the first week of March.