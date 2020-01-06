Family of Manchester man facing murder in death of his baby says he is innocent

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The family of a Manchester man facing murder charges in the death of his baby says he is innocent.

Gavin Clark, 21, is behind bars in Coffee County and facing charges in the death of his 5-week-old son Noah.

“He was the limelight of Gavin’s life he was, as soon as he was born, he just looked so proud,” Gavin’s mom Kim Clark told News 2.

Images show the father all smiles as he held his youngest child. The Clarks say a 2-year-old and 3-year-old also live in the home with Gavin and his wife.

Gavin and Noah Clark (Courtesy: Clark Family)

“He constantly plays with those kids, constantly plays with his kids and takes care of his kids. Momma will be at work and he’s watching them and he’s just a good dad.”

Saturday afternoon, baby Noah was admitted to Tennova Healthcare Harton with a head injury. The Clarks tell News 2 that their son, Gavin, tripped over a toy and fell with the baby down the stairs of his apartment.

“Tragic accident, just tragic,” Gavin’s mom Kim cried.

Police say Noah was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center due to the severity of his injuries, where he died Sunday morning.

“There’s no words. I mean, I don’t know how to explain it… devastating. There’s just no words. It’s like a nightmare… it’s like a nightmare,” they said.

Gavin was arrested Sunday and charged with first- degree murder. According to an arrest warrant, two Vanderbilt doctors found the infant’s injuries “to be consistent with abuse.”

“He’s innocent and there is just no way he can be charged with murder, he’s just not that. He’s a caring father and loved that baby… was so proud of him.”

Now, the Clarks are asking for prayers as the investigation continues.

“All we can do is hope and have God on our side and try to get all the prayers we can,” the family pleaded.

Gavin Clark is being held on a $1 million bond. He is scheduled to be in court Jan. 28.