Family of Kyle Yorlets asks Nashville to do their part to fight crime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fighting Nashville’s kid crime wave has become a personal mission for a father who lives out of state.

“It’s a plague that has infested the Nashville area and needs to be brought under control,” said Larry Yorlets, the father of Kyle Yorlets who was shot and killed last year.

Five kids are accused of killing Yorlets when he wouldn’t hand over his car keys. The youngest was just 12 years old.

“Change has to start somewhere. It might as well start here,” said Larry.

The Yorlets’ family traveled from Pennsylvania to Nashville to ask that two of the kids be tried as adults.

“I challenge the people of Nashville to look at my son’s murder and other recent murders and serious crimes committed by young adults in Nashville as a wake-up call.”

In 2019 alone, more than 400 kids were arrested in Nashville for serious crimes like murder and robbery. However, that’s down by more than 100 from the year before.

Metro’s Juvenile Task Force Team seized nearly 200 guns last year.

“Take the personal initiative to be more responsible with gun storage, especially in your vehicle,” said Larry. “Demand that your councilman or woman or legislators make the necessary changes to make Nashville — your home safe again.”

The stats previously stated along with the requested actions by a grieving father are all signs that the war on kid crime is a long way from being over.

“There has to be something positive come out of this scenario and hopefully at least it will make some changes.”