Closings
Family of Hermitage murder victim speaks out about domestic violence

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WKRN) — Shana Sims spent the Holidays with Shawnton Clay, that would be the last time she saw her cousin.

“I want everyone to know that Shawn was a loving person and a giving person,” said Shana Sims. “For something like this to happen to her now is just. I don’t have the words.”

Metro Nashville Police confirm a man wanted in the January 25 murder of his wife has been arrested in St. Petersburg, Florida by deputy US Marshals and local deputies there. Police identified that man as Ronald Dickens who was the husband of Shawnton Clay, and the murder suspect linked to her death.

“Shawn had already begun the process of trying to leave him and start the annulment,” said Sims. “She was trying to get away from him and she didn’t make it.”

Sims says the couple had been married about 4 months and Shawn wanted to leave. Diane Lance with Metro’s office of Family Safety says this can be the most dangerous time in a relationship.

“It is highly risky when you leave, but that doesn’t mean don’t leave. That means learn how to leave safely,” said Lance.

If you need help or have questions:

You can stop by the Family Safety Center or call the YWCA crisis line: 1-800-332-4628.

Click here for more information.

