LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Eight people are displaced following a structure fire that occurred early Sunday morning in La Vergne.

Crews with the La Vergne Fire Rescue were called to a home on Jean Drive around 7:30 a.m. to respond to a structure fire.

Once on scene, crews saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the home. Chief Ronny Beasley says fire personnel was able to extinguish the blaze quickly. Four adults and four children were all able to get out of the home safely.

“Our crews did an excellent job of keeping the fire contained,” says Chief Ronny Beasley. “Thankfully everyone was able to get out safely, but we want to reiterate how important it is to have working smoke alarms in the home to keep you and your family safe. You also need to check them regularly to make sure they’re in proper working order.”

Officials say the blaze was caused by a faulty HVAC unit. The Red Cross is assisting the individuals that were displaced.