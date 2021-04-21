Family of biker struck in Clarksville hit and run saying their goodbyes

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Clarksville family is having to say goodbye to their loved one that was struck on his motorcycle in a hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Providence Boulevard and Market Street.

Video from a neighboring business captured the horrific impact as a truck hit the biker, Dwight Carter, and the driver took off.

“We saw the truck, but it was too late. Pops, the bike exploded. If pops, our dad, hadn’t hit the truck the way he did, we all would have hit the truck. The truck swung after being hit, it saved our lives,” explained Jamie Martz, who was riding beside him with Carter’s son.

The driver leaving Carter, who is also known as Pops, on the road fighting for his life.

“No decent human being should ever, ever do that to anyone.”

Carter has been trying to hang on in Vanderbilt’s Intensive Care Unit, but a massive stroke has left the family with little choice but to say their goodbyes to Pops.

“People who ride bikes are fathers and children and mothers and sons and cousins and uncles. We have families,” Martz cried.

They are sharing their family’s story in hopes of raising awareness for drivers to look twice.

“Just after our crash here on Sunday night, every day since there has been a bike accident and it has been because of cars not paying attention. People just not looking, not looking, not paying attention distracted driving,” she explained.

The last photo of Pops was taken just last week at a memorial for another biker hit and killed in Clarksville. His family now makes plans for his memorial.

“We don’t want to see any more of our friends, our family go through this,” Martz said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family. For more Information click here.

Clarksville police say the truck involved in the hit and run was located and the owner has been contacted. It is still an ongoing investigation.