Family of 5 escapes South Nashville house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family of five were awakened by a neighbor after their South Nashville home caught fire Tuesday morning.
The fire began around 6 a.m. at a home on Claiborne Street.
Fire officials told News 2 the family were awakened when a neighbor saw smoke and banged on their door. The family fled from the home.
Three people from inside the home were taken to area hospitals with unknown injuries, including a pregnant woman.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.