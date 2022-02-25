DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family of three escaped a house fire late Thursday night in Donelson.

Officials with the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) said it happened at 11:17 p.m. on Colfax Dr. NFD reportedly had to block off the road to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters on the scene said the fire started in the garage, which was badly damaged. NFD said about 70% of that damage was from smoke and heat.

Fire officials said the family of three, including a small child, were able to get out of the house unharmed. No injuries were reported.

According to NFD, the fire was not believed to be suspicious or criminal, but the cause is still being investigated.