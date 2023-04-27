WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Most people don’t think about breathing and swallowing until there’s a problem. That was the case Sunday evening for a Wilson County deputy who suddenly started choking at dinnertime.

As a deputy with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, Capt. Scott Moore — who is 6-feet 11-inches tall and weighs 300 pounds — has faced criminals on the streets and in court. He also played Division I basketball for the University of Tennessee back in the day.

Despite all this, something as small as a pill would have killed the 46-year-old over the weekend if his family hadn’t saved him.

According to Moore, he was cooking some chicken and potatoes for his family on Sunday, April 23. Just before dinner, the married father of two took his magnesium pill, unaware that it got stuck in his throat.

“I swallowed it, didn’t feel anything abnormal,” Moore said.

However, when the deputy took his first bite of chicken, he started to choke.

“I felt something lodge in my throat,” he recalled.

Moore tried to clear the blockage by coughing, but that failed. Then, when he tried to wash it down with some soda, the drink had nowhere to go and ended up flowing out of his mouth.

By this point, Moore’s family realized he was in trouble and couldn’t breathe at all.

Moore estimated that close to a minute passed while he tried to draw a breath. He said he got up and walked toward the kitchen, but he failed and dropped to a knee.

“I just started getting weak. I could feel it were I wasn’t getting any air,” the deputy described.

Moore compared it to someone putting a pillow over his head.

“You can’t breathe, you’re just suffocating,” he said.

Fortunately, Moore’s wife and son jumped into action.

“I’m starting to freak out a little bit,” Moore said, recalling the events from Sunday evening.

(Courtesy: Scott Moore)

According to Moore, his wife slapped him on the back several times. Meanwhile, his son — who is 7-feet 2-inches tall — picked Moore up and performed the Heimlich maneuver.

“I wanted him to go as hard as he could,” the deputy told News 2. “I said, ‘I don’t care if you break every rib in my body, I want you to get it out.'”

The maneuver didn’t dislodge the obstruction in Moore’s throat, but it worked enough to create a very small space so Moore could draw breath. However, he was still in trouble because he was getting very little air.

“My chest started hurting at that time,” Moore explained. “It started radiating down here to where now my chest started hurting. That’s when I started getting even more worried.”

Moore showed News 2 a picture of his esophagus, which showed a white obstruction filling the entire area.

(Courtesy: Scott Moore)

After Moore was rushed to the hospital, doctors performed an endoscopy and extracted both the magnesium pill and a piece of chicken.

“It was just like a breath of fresh air,” the deputy described. “I mean, it was like the biggest relief that you’ve ever had.”

Moore told News 2 he has never felt more alive.

“We take a lot of things for granted and one thing is breathing,” he said. “We just get so used to it and don’t think about it until it’s taken from us.”

He said he owes his second chance at life to his wife and kids, including his daughter, who is a nurse at Erlanger Hospital and was on the phone with her mother, telling her what to do to help Moore.

While Moore was in the hospital, his wife researched anti-choking devices. Then, when they got home early the next morning, the couple ordered two of those devices, including one for the house and one for traveling.

Now, this longtime law enforcement officer has a new crusade: raising awareness about choking and trying to get anti-choking devices into more people’s hands.

“It really crossed my mind that every household in America needs one. They are for adults and kids and schools and everything,” Moore said. “It’s something you don’t expect to happen, but when it does, you need something in addition to the Heimlich maneuver. If that doesn’t work, you can use this anti-choking device.”

The devices range in price, starting around $40.

News 2 reached out to several school districts about the anti-choking devices. While none of them had such devices, several of them — including Williamson County Schools, Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools, and Rutherford County Schools — mentioned the devices were not currently recommended by health officials, which is why they are not carried in schools.

According to the National Library of Medicine, “There are many weaknesses in the available data and few unbiased trials that test the effectiveness of anti-choking suction devices resulting in insufficient evidence to support or discourage their use. Practitioners should continue to adhere to guidelines authored by local resuscitation authorities which align with ilcor recommendations.”

News 2 also checked in with the American Red Cross about anti-choking devices, which shared the following statement,