CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — In Cheatham County, one family lost everything after their house went up in a blaze Thursday night.

According to the Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department, the family was inside the home when the fire started.

Responding to this fire was challenging for crews, who reportedly had to navigate snow and ice to get to the scene.

Ed Hogan, the director of the Cheatham County Emergency Management Agency and the county fire chief, said these rough road conditions created a dangerous situation for first responders.

“The snow had stopped, but the roads were covered, probably with maybe an inch of snow and ice on the roads, but driving conditions were very hazardous,” Hogan explained.

Even though the family was able to escape without being injured, the fire destroyed their home and all of their belongings, officials said.

“They did not even have time to grab shoes and were standing outside in the snow with no shoes on,” the Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

The family was reportedly able to stay with relatives following the house fire.