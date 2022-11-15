SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — “Mondays are the hardest because everything happened on a Monday,” said Miracle Jones.

It was on a Monday three months ago that life changed for Jones.

“By the time I came back around the corner, there was police everywhere,” she said.

Smyrna police told Jones her five-year-old son LaVonte’e Williams had accidentally shot himself at Lee Victory Recreational Park.

“I just remember picking my daughter up and running across five lanes of traffic through a field down to where they were, and the police stopped me and would not let me go over there,” said Jones.

Jones, her husband, and their children had spent the last few hours at the park together before she left to go to the store.

“I was not going to stop but I said no I’m going to go ahead and stop,” she said. “I think that was God telling me to stop so I did not physically see anything.”

Now, as time moves on, Jones knew they had to find a way to honor her son’s life.

“LJ, he’s always had the giving spirit,” said Jones.

So his family decided to launch LJ’s Gifts From Heaven, a toy drive designed to help bring toys to families this holiday season.

“Even though he’s not here to physically give a child a toy before he’s able to open his, his spirit is still here and very much alive to let people know he still loves everyone,” said Jones.

This holiday season will be a tough one without little LJ, but this toy drive will be a start in Jones helping others through the life he lived.

“I just want to help and I know that my baby if was still here, he’d be right here with me saying ‘Mommy, let’s go drop this box off,'” she said.

Jones says she’s looking to help 16 families through LJ’s toy drive this season.

Those interested in donating unwrapped toys for children ages 0-14 can drop them off at Aaron’s Furniture, State Finance, Checkers, One Main Financial or Cedar Grove Church in Murfreesboro.

You can also email Jones at miracle.jones1023@gmail.com or call (615) 900-9169 to arrange a pick-up.

The last day to drop off toys will be Dec. 10.

If you are interested in applying for assistance, you can send an email to Jones or faithwalker0214@gmail.com. The last day to apply will be Nov. 20 at 5 p.m.

Walking by Faith Ministries and Cedar Grove Church will partner together to give out those toys on Saturday, Dec. 17.