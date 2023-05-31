PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a house fire broke out in Portland Wednesday afternoon.

According to emergency officials, crews were dispatched to a report of a residential fire with people trapped inside.

EMS workers told News 2 that a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old jumped out of the second-story window. Meanwhile, the parents were reportedly rescued by members of the Portland Fire Department.

Sumner County EMS brought the mother and teens to a local hospital while the father was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for further evaluation after he experienced what appeared to be significant smoke inhalation, emergency officials said. He is currently in stable condition.

Portland Fire Chief Sam Thornton said crews have extinguished the blaze.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.