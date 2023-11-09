DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – After two people lost their lives in an early morning crash in Dickson County, the driver’s grieving family is pushing to put up a guardrail along that dangerous stretch of road.

Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) said the crash happened just before 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4 in the 1700 block of Highway 48 South, killing both the driver, 23-year-old Kyler Spicer, and his passenger, 22-year-old Gavyn Potter.

“I’m going to miss him dearly, and I guess live in the nightmare the rest of my life,” said Scarlett Wortham, Spicer’s mom.

Before he left the house on Friday, Nov. 3, Spicer reportedly told his fiancé, Miranda Pace, he would call her soon.

“I started to worry, I walked out of the house, I heard sirens, and I just knew something was wrong,” Pace recalled.

About a mile away from his home, Spicer’s family said he was making a sharp turn when the car slid on loose gravel that washed down into the road.

According to THP, Spicer was driving a 2006 Mazda MZ3 north on Highway 48 South when it went off the right side of the road, came back on the road, crossed the double yellow line, went off the left side of the road and down an embankment, crashed into a telephone pole, and came to rest against some trees.

“He was my best friend. He always made sure I was okay,” Pace said.

“He had a heart that no man could carry. If you needed help, he was there to help,” added Billy Swaw, Spicer’s boss.

Spicer’s family is now hoping to help others, and potentially save a life, by pushing for a guardrail.

“We’re going to miss him, and we’re just going to try to put one foot in front of the other and take care of his baby and try to give her what he would have wanted her to have,” Wortham said.

Spicer leaves behind his daughter, Kaisleigh, as well as his fiancé, Pace, who told News 2 they were planning a May wedding.

If you would like to offer financial support for Spicer’s family and the funeral expenses, you can make a donation on GoFundMe.