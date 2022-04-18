GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One million dollars is still on the table as investigators continue working a murder mystery in Giles County.

Tuesday marks one year since beloved businessman Jim Grimes was shot and killed on his peaceful Lynnville property.

The Grimes family says they know who pulled the trigger, warning the killer they are close to justice.

“Just that last little link, you know? I hope he’s sweating, because we are really close and we are not going to stop until he’s in custody,” Jim’s youngest son Mike Grimes told News 2.

Investigators say it was a senseless murder that ripped the hearts of family, friends and the small community of Lynnville.

“A smaller community like this can only do so much,” Larry Grimes, Jim’s brother said.

It’s frustrating for his family as investigators have spent thousands of hours tracing the killer’s steps, performing grid, K-9, drone and aviation searches, and even draining a pond with technology playing a key roll.

“Thousands and thousands of man-hours, putting information together and putting in phone logs and raw data from the cell phone towers. It’s really remarkable what they’ve done, but it’s very tedious to us. It’s slow and tedious, but I think in the end I believe we will get justice,” Jim’s widow Dawn explained.

They say time heals, but for Dawn, it only stands still.

“Everything is exactly the same – the clothes, his pants, socks, the dirty clothes basket, it’s all still there,” she cried.

The sights, sounds, and smells still linger for her love. “You know when you lose half your heart, you know, how do you fix that?” she questioned.

Dawn’s dreams turned into a nightmare at their peaceful Lynnville home when Jim was shot. Dawn rushed outside the night of April 19, only to witness his last breath. She hasn’t stood in the area by the barn since, something she plans to change on the anniversary.

“It’s important for me that I be there where we were that night, where he was that night. For some reason it’s important that I be there; that’s where my heart is pulling me,” she said.

On Monday, the heartbroken widow sat inside a room at their homemade to replicate Jim’s office, surrounded by his awards, memorabilia, journal, and devotions.

She tearfully read an entry, “’Let God be your vindicator.’ How much more can you say? These are his words, he wrote and this is what I come to, because I believe it. We will get vindication and the person that did this is not going to get away with it.”

A remembrance service will be held for Jim at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Spring Hill Memorial, followed by a 9 p.m. candlelight vigil at the Grimes’ home.

“It’s going to be a hard day,” Dawn cried. “I don’t want people to forget James. I don’t want people to forget there is still somebody responsible out there, but we need to come together and we need to support each other so I hope that’s what tomorrow will bring.”

Investigators have their eyes on a suspect that has not yet been named, as they wait on some evidence results to crack the case.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact the Giles County Sheriff’s Department at 931-363-3505 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

There is a one million dollar reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the killer. You can remain anonymous.