NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — No injuries were reported after a house caught fire in East Nashville early Wednesday morning.

The Nashville Fire Department responded around 2:30 a.m. to a home on North Ninth Street, where they found a fire in a room inside the residence. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to that room.

The residents of the home were able to escape unharmed, firefighters added.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.