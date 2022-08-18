WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sunday marks the one year anniversary of the devastating flooding in Waverly. Many lives were lost that day, including the life of 15-year-old Lilly Bryant.

The floodwaters swept Bryant away. Since her death, her family has created a memorial in her honor at the spot she was found. Twenty crosses also sit in front of Waverly City Hall, representing the 20 people who lost their lives in the flood, including Bryant.

Sunflowers are something both Bryant and her three older sisters bonded over, and they regularly would go to a nearby sunflower field to take pictures.

“One of the best pictures we have of her is when she and her sisters dressed up at the sunflower field,” Bryant’s mother Tiffany said. “Lilly was also very outspoken and loved to eat.”

News 2 visited with Bryant’s family and it was easy to see the love they had for her and how much they miss her.