Family: 4-year-old boy pulled from frozen pond in Wayne County is ‘stable’ at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A four-year-old boy pulled from a frozen pond after falling through ice in the Lutts community of Wayne County over the weekend is “stable” at a Nashville children’s hospital, according to his family.

The boy’s aunt, Michelle Gray told News 2 Monday morning that the child, whose name the family has asked to keep private, was “stable” in the intensive care unit at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said the four-year-old boy and a seven-year-old boy fell through ice into a frozen pond Sunday afternoon.

The seven-year-old was able to get out unharmed, but the four-year-old remained underwater for approximately five minutes before his grandmother and siblings were able to pull him from the water, deputies said.

The four-year-old boy was airlifted to Nashville, where he was being treated.

“He is currently stable in the ICU and that’s all we have so far,” Gray said in a message to News 2 early Monday morning.

She added, “we are just asking for the community to send many prayers please.”