Families wait in long line for tickets to annual ‘Last Minute Toy Store’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The freezing temperatures didn’t keep people away from getting their tickets to shop at the Last Minute Toy Store.

The program offers a “last chance” for families to receive toys if they haven’t been able to get help.

Tickets to shop were handed out to hundreds of families. 100 people were let in at a time and each received a designated time to shop for toys this Thursday through Saturday.

Lines started forming early Wednesday morning. Distribution was set to begin at 4 P.M., but with the frigid temperatures, doors opened at 2 P.M.

“I’m out here to freeze for my kiddo,” said Ikeisha Wright, who is planning to shop at the store for the first time. “I don’t live like the Jones’s baby.”

This is the 26th year for the shop and the third year that the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office has been involved.

“To be able to watch people who are so excited to go home and go back tomorrow and shop, it’s worthwhile to everybody,” said Sheriff Daron Hall.