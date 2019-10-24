Families speak, seek answers after missing Hickman Co. mom’s body found

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The body of a Hickman County mother reported missing nearly two weeks ago was discovered Wednesday night.

Carolyn Pope’s body was found near the TVA power lines off of Lyles road in Wrigley.

Hickman County Sheriff Randal Ward tells News 2 a tip led them to the 30-year-old mother. Her body was discovered wrapped in a blanket, under a plastic sheet and debris in a gully near a heavily wooded area.

News that left the family devastated.

“You know we were all praying for a miracle that she was going to come home, you know that we were going to find her, that she was going to be ok, you know everybody was looking for her, everybody missed her. It’s just heartbreaking,” Carolyn’s sister-in-law Mary Gonzalez told News 2.

Thirty-year-old Carolyn Pope lived in Fairview with her grandmother and her 5-year-old daughter.

Gonzalez describes her as loving and giving, “She was a good person. It’s a tragedy what happened.”

Since Oct. 11, her family and friends have been praying, searching and hoping she would come home.

“It’s been horrible not knowing, everyday wondering if she is out there. Does she need us to come help her? Where is she? It’s just been so, so horrible,” she said.

Especially for Pope’s daughter.

“Her 5-year-old is going to take it really hard. I mean her mom was her superhero, she was her Super Woman. She would do anything for her. She’s been wondering where she is at, will she ever come home, when she’s going to see her or talk to her and it’s heartbreaking that she has to go through this. It’s heartbreaking that she’s going to grow up not knowing her, you know only having the memories,” said Gonzalez.

Warrants for abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and false report have been issued for Mitchell Hinderliter and Christopher Hall. Both were already in jail on unrelated charges.

Christopher Hall (L) and Mitchell Hinderliter (R) (Photo: Hickman County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff’s department, TBI and the 21st Drug Task Force investigators conducted multiple search warrants at several different residences. During the investigation, Pope’s car was recovered on the Hinderliter’s property.

“Her car I reckon was about right there where the frame of that door is,” Anthony Hinderliter pointed out.

His brother, Mitchell Hinderliter is now among those facing charges.

“He wouldn’t tell me nothing. He was being secretive, and I knew something was up,” Anthony explained.

Anthony said he loved Carolyn Pope and those who had anything to do with her disappearance need to face the consequences.

“When it comes to a situation like this there is no mercy, you can my brother, you can be my dad, you can be my best friend. If you had part of it and it’s a bad outcome you deserve the max of whatever consequence and penalty you can get,” Anthony stated.

Carolyn’s sister-in-law says they are heartbroken at those that left their family hoping she would return home.

“You kept us waiting and waiting for a miracle for two weeks when you could have just easily you know called the cops or anybody instead of just trying to hide it the way you did. It’s horrible, it’s horrible the way this had to happen,” said Gonzalez.

The Sheriff says it is still an active investigation and more charges connected to Pope’s death are expected upon the final report of the Medical Examiner.

A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for Carolyn Pope’s arrangements. You can donate by clicking here.