Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)– A big sendoff for families of fallen soldiers happened on Saturday.

It’s called The Snowball Express.

Families who have a loved one pay the ultimate sacrifice were selected for a 5-day, all expenses paid holiday vacation.

Their destination this year was Walt Disney World.

The sendoff included holiday crafts, photos with Santa, and a water cannon salute.

Everything is paid for by the Gary Sinise Foundation and American Airlines.