NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Johnny Young, 60, was one of the three victims who died in a suspicious house fire on Leondale Terrace Saturday morning, and his daughter is wondering who’s to blame.

“The whole thing doesn’t make sense to me,” Shamiah Henry, Young’s daughter said. “I don’t know who would want to hurt my dad. I don’t know, but I would like to know.”

Metro police’s homicide unit is assisting arson investigators with the case. Officials believe the fire was likely set on purpose, but they have not released a cause or motive.

Henry told News 2 her dad used to call her and his other children everyday, but on Saturday, his call never came. Henry’s aunt called her instead and broke the news her father had died in a house fire.

“It was almost like it was unreal, and I had to sit there and take it all in, and when I did I cried all day, didn’t leave the house,” Henry said. “It’s a horrible feeling to lose someone you love so much.”

Fire crews responded to the scene just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday and were able to pull out 44-year-old Michael Young, Henry’s cousin. He later died at the hospital.

First responders later found the bodies of 35-year-old Angela Burgess’ and Johnny Young inside the home. Officials told News 2 it looked as though someone intentionally blocked the front door, and they were unable to escape.

Six others were inside the home at the time and escaped uninjured, according to investigators.

Henry said she hasn’t had the energy to process her father’s death and grieve, because she is overwhelmed planning his funeral.

Rev. Enoch Fuzz, a pastor at the Corinthians Missionary Baptist Church, felt called to help the victims’ families, so he collected $1,000 from local churches for each victim to cover their funeral costs. In addition, a funeral home is giving each victim a flower spray.

“That’s something less that we have to worry about,” Henry said. “There’s still more to cover, but there’s less we have to worry about, so it’s kind of like relief in a way.”

Now Henry can focus more on honoring her father and getting some form of closure.

“To me, my daddy was everything, and he will always be everything to me,” Henry said. “We’re going to let his legacy live on, all six of his kids and grandkids. There are about 20 grandkids, but we’re going to let his legacy live on through us.”