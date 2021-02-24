Families displaced after apartment fire on East Palestine Avenue

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire that displaced several families at the Falcon View Apartments on the 200 block of East Palestine Avenue.

According to Metro Fire Department, the call came in around 1:45 p.m. The fire started in a first-floor unit and was not immediately visible when firefighters arrived. When discovered, firefighters found the fire went up into the walls.

Investigators say there were no injuries to report but that several residents in the building will need to be relocated. It is still an active scene.