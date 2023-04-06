NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities across Middle Tennessee are warning residents about false online threats to schools in the wake of the deadly shooting at The Covenant School.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office shared information about a stock photo that has gone viral on social media.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

“The threat is a stock photo from the internet that references “CHS” as a possible target. This same image was used in a viral social media post from another state a few years ago. We take every threat against our schools seriously, and will continue to work with the school system on this matter. There will be an increased law enforcement presence at the schools tomorrow.” Bedford County Sheriff’s Office

The Montgomery County Sheriff also issued a warning about a false threat against “CHS.”

We have been made aware of a social media post referencing school violence tomorrow at CHS.

The combined efforts of the Sheriff’s Office and School system have investigated this matter and determined that the image used in the social media post is several years old. Additionally, although the initials of the school are similar to our Clarksville High School, the school in question years ago, was not from our district…There is NO threat to Clarksville High School. Bedford County Sheriff’s Office

The “CHS” threat was reportedly part of a Snapchat post in New Mexico and targeted Cloivis High School in 2018.

On Thursday morning, Wilson County Schools addressed a rumored threat at Mt. Juliet High School. Administrators were notified a middle school student reported a threat against the high school.

The district said law enforcement was immediately notified and that the rumored threat was against a school in another district.

Warren County Schools also notified families about rumors of a threat against Warren County High School.

Local law enforcement deemed these threats non-credible and asked students to continue to report any threats seen on social media.