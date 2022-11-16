ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — False threats at one Antioch school have led to charges being pressed against two high school students.

It happened at Ezell Harding Christian School in Antioch on Wednesday.

Authorities say a 15-year-old girl falsely reported to school officials that she was receiving threatening texts. She is now facing a charge of making a false report.

During the implementation of the school’s safety plan, due to the reported threats, a pistol was found in the backpack of a 16-year-old student.

That boy is now facing a charge of unlawful gun possession on school property.

Both students are being charged in juvenile court.