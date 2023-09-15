WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a false report of an active shooter started circulating around the community Friday.

In a social media post, deputies said there was no active shooter at Sunset Middle School in Nolensville, despite the rumors. Authorities suspect that students may have been the source of the false information and said they are working to “get to the bottom of it.”

The investigation comes just two days after multiple unfounded threats were reported in Nashville, including at two Metro high schools. In those instances, authorities said the specific telephoned threats were likely coming from out of state.

There has not yet been any indication that the incidents are linked. No further information was immediately available.