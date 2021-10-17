Fallen Hendersonville Police Officer honored at National Police Week in Washington D.C.

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville police officers were at the nation’s capital Saturday escorting the families of fallen officers to memorial services and to meetings with President Joe Biden and Congress.

Saturday’s event was part of the 40th Annual National Police Officers Memorial that honored the 500 officers the nation has lost in the line of duty from 2019 to 2020.

Fallen Officer Spencer Bristol of Hendersonville was one of the names honored and remembered alongside the other fallen officers from around the country.

Officer Spencer Bristol’s Medal of Honor

Officer Bristol’s dad etches his son’s name into a memorial

Hendersonville PD lead a delegation to National Police Week

Officer Bristol was hit and killed in 2019 during a pursuit on I-65 South near Goodlettsville. He was 31-years-old and had been with the Hendersonville Police Department for five years.

Bristol’s family and colleagues attended the memorial where Officer Bristol was awarded a medal of honor for his service to the community.