Fallen Hendersonville officer Spencer Bristol to receive Three Stars of Tennessee Award

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fallen Hendersonville officer Spencer Bristol will be honored with the Three Stars of Tennessee Award, according to the Hendersonville Police Department.

Police said this award is for first responders who gave their life in the line of duty, serving citizens of Tennessee.

On the night of December 30 of 2019, officer Bristol was struck and killed while chasing a suspect, who ran across I-65. He left behind a wife and a little girl.

MPO Bristol will be honored on September 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. with a ceremony hosted by the Tennessee Department of Homeland Security.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.