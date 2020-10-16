Fallen Hendersonville officer honored in dedication ceremony

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol, who was killed in the line of duty in December 2019, was honored in Gallatin Friday morning.

Bristol was chasing a suspect on foot on I-65 when he was struck and killed by a vehicle.

In the months since the tragedy, the city has done everything they can to honor his legacy. A plaque for the Sumner County Sheriff’s Fallen Officers Memorial Wall was unveiled. Bristol is the tenth officer to be honored.

Bristol’s wife Lauren and young daughter Eloise were in attendance. Several law enforcement agencies from throughout the county were also there.

The plaque cost hundreds of dollars and was going to be covered in full by the sheriff’s office. That is until a 16-year-old young woman from Hendersonville named Layah Garton stepped in to help.

Garton is a member of the police department’s explorers program.

“I always remember him being super funny and he made the ultimate sacrifice and it really touched my heart and I felt it was something I had to do,” she said.

Garton has family members in law enforcement and took a summer job just to cover the costs. Bristol’s family couldn’t be more thankful for her contribution. She met them for the first time Friday.

“This memorial wall is very important for our community and to the families of these fallen officers and I think that this is just a way to bring attention to the different things our law enforcement officers go through,” Garton said.

She is still figuring out her career but hopes to possibly serve in the Navy and become a trauma surgeon in the future.