NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – From pumpkin patches, symphonies, and a Reba-themed corn maze there are plenty of fall events you can check out this October in Middle Tennessee.

Lucky Ladd Farms

Visit Tennessee’s #1 Corn Maze this October located on Lucky Ladd Farms! The farm, located in Eagleville, was voted “Best Fall Festival” in 2022 and has a host of events for families to enjoy this fall season. Families can explore acres of fall entertainment, pick pumpkins, enjoy a juicy caramel apple, and the farm’s newest menu addition — pumpkin spice lattes!

Where: 4374 Rocky Galde Road, Eagleville, TN

When: Through Oct. 29

To discover more events and purchase tickets, click here.

Boo at the Zoo

Enjoy 16 nights of festive fun at Nashville Zoo! The zoo will kick off its annual Boo at the Zoo event on Oct. 13. Children are invited to dress up in their favorite costumes for a night of games, free rides on the Scary-Go-Round Carousel, special animal shows, trick-or-treating, nightly face painting and more. The event begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.

Where: 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN

When: Oct. 13-29 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Granville Scare Crow Festival

Come visit Tennessee’s largest display of scarecrows in the historic town of Glanville, where the scarecrows may actually outnumber the residents during October! The Scarecrow and Artisans Festival begins Oct. 4 and will feature hundreds of scarecrows on display. Music, dancing, food, scarecrows and fireworks will make for a fun-filled day on the official grand opening Saturday, Oct. 7. Daily town tour tickets are $7 for adults; $5 for child aged 6-12; Childs six and under get free admission.

Where: Granville, Granville, TN, 38564

When: Oct. 4-28

For tickets and more information, click here.

Shuckle’s Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch

Shuckle’s Corn Maze in Greenbrier has been celebrating the fall for season for years. Bring the family to enjoy over 30 farmed themed attractions, games, pumpkins, hay rides, mega slide, magic shows and don’t forget 10 acres of twists and turns on the Ten Acres Maze.

One of their newest attractions is the “Pumpkin Plunge” — a 150-long tube slide. Check it New 2’s Meteorologist on the attraction in the photo above!

Where: 7526 Swift Road Greenbrier, TN 37073

When: Through Oct. 29

You MUST purchase tickets online to secure your visit to the farm. To purchase, click here.

Cheekwood Harvest 2023

Cheekwood Harvest 2023 opened on Sept. 16. The annual festival features a long list of activities for the whole family. This year’s harvest features an explosion of classic orange pumpkins, a garden filled with thousands of chrysanthemums, a scarecrow trail, and music in the beer garden.

Last year’s harvest featured of 10,000 pumpkins 3,000 mums on display. Just like Davis Nolan, you can also take the perfect fall photo in the Pumpkin Village!

Where: 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville, TN, 37205

When: Through Oct. 29

Access to the Cheekwood Harvest is included with general admission. For tickets, click here.

Honeysuckle Hill Farm

The Honeysuckle Hill Farm in Springfield has been entertaining families for years with over 30+ activities to explore during the fall season. While visiting the month-long Fall Festival on the 200-acre family farm, families can pick the perfect pumpkin, listen to the singing chicken show, and watch the hillbilly pig races every weekend.

Honeysuckle Farm has quite an array of attractions for kids of all ages, but the most unique of them all is the Country Music Corn Maze which features a new artist every year. In 2023, the farm had an artist cut Thomas Rhett’s picture into the maze. This year, Reba McEntire will adorn the maze!

Where: 1765 Martins Chapel Church Road, Springfield, TN, 37172

When: Through Oct. 29

Tickets can be purchased online here.

Nashville Oktoberfest

Enjoy some of the best beers imported straight from Germany the first weekend of October in the Germantown neighborhood of Nashville. Even if you’re not a fan of beer, Oktoberfest still has something for you! The event will feature plenty of German food from dozens of vendors, live German music and the 2nd largest 5K Race & Run in Tennessee.

Where: Bi-Centennial Mall, 600 James Robertson Parkway, Nashville, TN, 37243

When: Oct. 5-8

General admission is free, though VIP tickets are available online.

Fiddler’s Grove “Ghosts in the Grove”

Kick off the spooky season with Fiddler’s Grove 13th annual “Ghosts in the Grove.” The family-oriented event that features lots of ghoulish stories that are mostly historic, but with a ghostly twist! Don’t forget to take the trolley ride, which takes visitors through the scary deep woods where you never know who or what you will encounter.

Kiddos are welcomed as well! Organizers of the event said there will be a barely scary section for the little ones too. Come out and the explore spooky village!

Where: James E. Ward Agricultural Center, 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon, TN

When: Oct. 13 & Oct. 14 (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

Online tickets : Adults-$10; Kids 6-12-$5; Kids five and under- Free

Adults-$10; Kids 6-12-$5; Kids five and under- Free At the Gate Admission: $11 adults/teens; $6 kids 6 -12; 5 years and under free

To purchase tickets, click here.

Pumpkinfest

Williamson County Fall’s finest festival returns to Franklin later this month. The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s 38th Annual PumpkinFest stretches across downtown Franklin’s Main Street and side avenues on Oct. 28. The event will feature over 140+ Arts and Crafts Vendors, 30+ Food and Beverage Vendors, live entertainment and fall-themed festivities.

According to the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s 38th, more than 112,000 people in attended the festival in 2022.

Where: Historic downtown Franklin, TN (Main Street)

When: Oct. 28

Admission is free

Hocus Pocus in Concert

“Hocus Pocus” has become so beloved that fans may have a hard time picturing any other actors in the movie’s main roles. (Buena Vista Pictures/Andrew Cooper)

The Sanderson sisters are coming to Music City! This October, fans can get hear the soundtrack of the 1993 comedy at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. The score of the Halloween classic will be conducted by Enrico Lopez- Yanez and performed by the Nashville Symphony.