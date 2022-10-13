FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WKRN) — The National Weather Service determined it was 75 MPH that caused a swath of damage out in Fairview Wednesday afternoon.

It only took those heavy winds a few minutes to damage Fairview’s oldest gas station.

“It was everywhere,” said Dana Wolfe. “Over in the field, across the way, trash cans blown everywhere.”

That’s what Wolfe saw when she returned to work at the Jingo Market Wednesday evening.

“It always seems to jump over Fairview, but this time it just did not and that wind came and it came hard,” she said.

The storm was so strong it prompted a tornado warning around 4 p.m.

It was right around that time Jake Moon got into work at Jefferson’s next door.

“I just looked out the window and I seen branches and all these bushes going crazy,” he said. “Seen limbs flying on the street. We had a couple of families come in here, and their daughters were shaking and crying.”

Moon says they tried to keep those in the restaurant safe as the storm came through.

“We told everybody we could go get in the cooler in the back because that probably was the most safe place,” he said. “We had some people that just sat here and ate like normal. It was crazy. We told people to stay put and we had a safe place to go.”

While crews work to get the gas pumps up and working, Wolfe says their market will remain open.

“I mean everyone was safe,” she said. “We’re still open for business. Can’t sell gas, but we are here for the community.”

Wolfe says she isn’t sure just how long it will be before the gas pumps are up and running again, but she is thankful the market and the restaurant next door didn’t suffer much damage.